Eugene Porter has worked with more than 500 people as a personal trainer since opening his S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness at 407 Halifax St. in Emporia in 2016.
He’s currently working with a woman that was told she would never have feeling in her limbs from her left knee down to her foot. On Tuesday, she left the gym walking without her wheelchair. Porter assisted her to a vehicle. She now has feeling in her lower limbs. She has a long way to go, but she has not given up on life.
It would have been easy for Porter to throw up his hand and give up on life. When he was 17, he was convicted of murder in Hopewell. Porter spent nearly 20 years behind bars before he was released.
“It was a crime I didn’t commit,” Porter said. “They said I killed somebody that I’d never seen before. I was convicted because I was a bad kid and had a bad reputation. I didn’t listen to everything my mother said.”
Porter came to Emporia in 2012 to start over. He worked at the Boys & Girls Club of Emporia-Greensville and worked other jobs. Being a personal trainer was not his calling — or so he thought. Porter eventually discovered it was his calling afterall.
In 2016 Porter received donations from the community to house his gym on Halifax St. The rest is history. Why did he give his business the name S.T.R.O.N.G. Temple?
“It means Stand Together Relying on God,” Porter said. “It does’ matter your religion. We all have the same common cause.”
The community now relies on Porter. Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nancy Rose approached Porter about hosting the 5K run/walk for the Virginia Peanut Festival after the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville dropped the event during the pandemic. He agreed and hosted the event the past two years.
While working at the Boys & Girls Club, Porter warned of a growing gang presence in the community. He said it has arrived with at least five gangs in Emporia-Greensville. His outreach with youth is his way of keeping kids from joining gangs. He hopes to teach the kids about having a relationship with God.
“If you sit down with a teenager now, a lot of them don’t even believe in God,” Porter said. “It’s kind of mesmerizing to older people like us. If you talk to kids, especially kids of color, they don’t really believe in God. They are used to seeing people act well on Sunday but carry on a different way Monday through Saturday. It pushes them away from that personal relationship.”
Porter initiated boxing and football camps for youth. Boxing has developed into something that’s beginning to make its mark in the community. His boxers are part of the Richmond-based East End Boxing Team.
The fighters sign contracts promising to keep a grade point average of 3.00 or above in school. They must stay away from drugs, gangs and be accountable for what they put on social media.
Porter’s boxers are accountable for their actions and the actions of their fellow fighters. They are also responsible for raising funds for their boxing equipment.
“I don’t ask for money. I send them,” Porter said. “I tell them this is their gym. S.T.R.O.N.G. Temple isn’t mine. I work for the company. I always tell people I don’t own it. God owns it.”
When you see a group of kids picking up trash on the streets of Emporia, it’s likely Porter’s boxers. He tells them they are not only representing themselves, but they are also representing the entire community, and their actions need to be positive for Emporia.
Porter is now a go-to connection for community leaders. He’s a go-to connection because he is delivering with his community outreach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.