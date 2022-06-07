LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick Academy held the 58th Annual Baccalaureate and Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 28, honoring the Class of 2022. A total of 32 graduates received diplomas, 16 boys and 16 girls.
Kacie Lin Keefe offered the invocation.
Alyssa Rivas introduced the speaker, Dr. Robert L. Rowland, III, Smyrna Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Rowland said life is a journey that goes by very quickly remembering when he graduated from high school and then his path to becoming a pastor. He referenced God calling David, the youngest son, to do great things like slaying Goliath. Rowland reminded the graduates that God uses all people and suggested that they avoid some pitfalls in life. One is believing that big is always better than small. He remembered being asked to run for SCA president in junior high school and that required giving a speech to the student body. He said he was very shy but took the challenge. Another challenge was being asked to pray at a small church, then teach a Sunday school class and finally to preach a sermon Rowland encouraged the graduates to always to their best.
Another pitfall is believing that new is always better than old and believing that having things will bring happiness. He said true happiness comes from within and having riches will not satisfy the soul.
Rowland closed by encouraging the graduates to believe in the things unseen, referring to peace and joy that come from inside.
“Congratulations Class of 2022. Your journey will not always be easy. I pray that God will use you in a mighty way. Remember my pitfalls and I hope you have a beautiful life,” Rowland said.
Franklin B. Myers, Chairman, Brunswick Academy Association, offered a word of welcome then called for a moment of silence for those impacting by the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. He recognized the partnership Brunswick Academy has with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office regarding school safety.
Myers said it was good to be able to celebrate after two years dealing with COVID. He said 17 graduates were sons and daughters of alumni. Students completed 3,500 hours of community service. A total of 84 percent of the Class of 2022 will further their education at either a two-year or four-year college. Students earned certification in welding, HVAC and five received an associate’s degree from Southside Virginia Community College.
“Congratulations Class of 2022. There will be many changes but I am confident that you have been given the foundation to meet those changes. We wish you the very best,” Myers said.
Salutatorian Sydney Paige Paul said it was an honor to be selected as Salutatorian. She they will always remember kindergarten, field trips, field day, mastering opening their lockers and all of the other aspects of their high school years. Paul said failures shaped them and encouraged them to learn from their mistakes. She said they are getting ready to start a new stage of life. Paul thanked their teachers and coaches for challenging them and having a positive impact on their lives. She thanked the senior advisors, especially for going with them on the senior trip. Paul mentioned her grandparents and her mom and dad for their support. She said they taught her to stand up for what is right. Paul said her brother was a role model and a tough act to follow at BA. She closed by saying she wished the Class of 2022 joy, peace, love, humility, kindness and empathy.
Paige Crewe, Career and College Coordinator, said two graduates attained Eagle Scout, Steven Brett Allen and Benjamin Colby Elliott.
Crewe recognized two graduates for their community service: James Harrison Harper with the Southside Rescue Squad in South Hill, Virginia and Lance Dakota Clark with the Dolphin Volunteer Fire Department.
Students who were on the A honor roll and A and B honor roll were recognized. Crewe said the Class of 2022 earned over $400,000 in scholarships over a four year period.
Valedictorian Jacky Zhu thanked the Board of Directors, faculty, parents and friends for their support. He said he dreaded public speaking and offered a quote from Jerry Seinfeld on the subject.
“’According to most studies, people’s number one fear is public speaking. Number two is death.’ Does that sound right? That means that to the average person, if you go to a funeral, you’re better off in the casket than delivering the eulogy.’ So I had to choose between death and standing up here today. I feel very fortunate to stand here before you now,” Zhu said.
Zhu said the students at Brunswick Academy received an excellent education thanks to all the dedicated and caring teachers. He said they make every effort to know each student personally. Zhu thanked Mr. Holman for his knowledge of history and music appreciation. He thanked Mr. Johnson for embedding the concept of the Pythagorean theorem into their heads, even though they might never use it. Zhu thanked Mrs. Powell for showing us Brain Pup videos back in 8th grade on Earth Science. “I still strongly dislike those quizzes, but I loved all those brilliant experiments. Mrs. Sadler, thank you for always being easy to talk to and encouraging. And to all of the other teachers, thank you for making our high school adventure memorable,” Zhu said.
Zhu thanked the senior sponsors: Lea Ann Grassel, Rose Lee and Mary Beth Poarch. He said he didn’t enjoy the quizzes, monotonous Puritan stories, and the dreaded poetry portfolio but he did enjoy the daily mythology discussions about the adventures of the almighty Zeus and the jealous Hera. He told Mrs. Lee that despite her efforts, he would rather eat pie than use it in an equation.
“Because of their high expectations and passion for teaching, I have strived to achieve my best. We appreciate all that y’all did for us this year. Let’s give them a round of applause,” Zhu said. “After coming out of my shell, I discovered my competitive nature. If you lose a ball game, practice harder and win that next game! If you didn’t get a good grade on this test, study harder for the next one. Sydney, thank you for letting me know when you got a higher grade than me on a test because I used that as motivation to do better the next time.
“My last piece of advice is the infamous ‘don’t procrastinate.’ I may not be the best person to say this because I always wait until the last minute (like I did with this speech). Some people work better under pressure than others. I have learned that it’s okay to fail a test or struggle with life. It’s okay to get a B. We are human and it’s natural to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them. In 15 years, I hope to see each and every one of y’all achieve your goals, become leaders, and most importantly surprise the world. I love you all, Class of 2022. Let’s get those diplomas,” Zhu said.
At the end of the service, the Class of 2022 turned to the audience and sang the Alma Mater, music by Marianne Williams.
Shana Denise Love offered the Benediction.
