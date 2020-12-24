When Greensville County Public School voted to conduct the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year virtually, teachers and staff knew there would be a steep learning curve. Not just a challenge for students learning at home, but for the teachers tasked with providing a full curriculum and seeing to it that students were receiving the same quality of education as counties where students and teachers were still meeting in person.
The Greensville Elementary School administration and staff took time to highlight their peers at GES who they believed are going above and beyond to make this semester as smooth as possible for students.
Marjorie Joyner-Peete, a first grade teacher with 47 years of teaching experience, initially had troubles overcoming the hurdles of the virtual classroom. In the spring, when the county switched to virtual schooling, Joyner-Peete sought out one-on-one assistance at the schools’ central office so she could provide instruction, despite her fears.
Second grade teacher Blaire Wright Short is creative in the way she assesses her students. She often has students respond with movements that keep them engaged in virtual lessons. Short uses electronic resources with ease and provides special care for each student when they need support. She is also great at communicating with families routinely.
Teaching students is a huge responsibility for most teachers, but third grade teacher Sheila Allibang is doing it all while supporting her own children in their schooling. Allibang’s peers recognize her extensive preparation of resources for all of her students. She is able to adapt on the fly, while maintaining detailed records of her students’ progress and identifying areas where they need extra help.
Some instructors are tasked with preparing lessons for more than one class. Sarah Moore’s jurisdiction extends to nearly all of GES. Moore prepares all of the library lessons for GES students. She oversees her virtual meeting rooms as well as teaching living classes. She also provides lesson materials, technological support and parental contacts for other teachers.
Moore is also responsible for obtaining and preparing books for the GCPS Reading Ride program. Moore and other staff members drive a van and deliver books to students in a number of locations across the county.
