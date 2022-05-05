The Emporia City Council unanimously approved allocating $5,995 into the FY20 general fund operating budget to purchase a radar speed sign. The majority of the revenue comes from a $5,575 Byrne Justice Assistance grant awarded by the Department of Criminal Justice.
“The sign will be similar to our present speed sign, with the capability to produce an analysis of traffic data,” City Manager William Johnson said. “Signs help warn motorists to slow down and provide the department with information concerning the needs for enforcement action.”
The radar speed sign comes with a solar recharging system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.