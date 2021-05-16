Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services (JFBHS) hosted its 26th annual Go Golfing for the Kids tournament at the Golf Club at the Highlands in Chesterfield County. Over the years, this event has raised nearly $600,000. This year, the proceeds will be used towards “building a better future” and addressing campus infrastructure needs.
The event would not be the same without the continued generous support of the tournament sponsor, Boddie-Noell Enterprises. Each year, Boddie-Noell has exemplified their motto, “we believe in people”, providing golfers with Hardees lunches and even participating as players themselves.
Teams traveled from all over Virginia and from North Carolina. Despite rainy forecasts and light showers, the sun came out just in time for golfers to play a round on the green. Following play, golfers were treated to a cookout dinner and awards presentation at the Reserve at the Highlands. Congratulations to the team from Virginia State University on their first place victory!
The Jones LTC Pharmacy team and the Pearson Funeral Home team both finished strong and annually have been in contention for the winning team.
This past year was among the most challenging periods in Jackson-Feild’s 166 year history. JFBHS is incredibly grateful to the numerous supporters who have helped them weather the challenges they have faced. Through their generous contributions, JFBHS is able to create a better tomorrow for all its residents.
Mark your calendars--planning has already begun for the 27th anniversary tournament to be held on May 2, 2022!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.