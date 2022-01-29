VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AAA Tidewater is proud to partner with Drive Safe Hampton Roads, Walmart and other community organizations to collect old and damaged child safety seats. For the entire month of February, “old, used, borrowed and abused” child seats will be collected at any AAA Tidewater branch, AAA Car Care Center or participating Walmart locations. Program partners include: Drive Safe Hampton Roads, AAA Tidewater, Walmart, Waste Management of Virginia, Inc., Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters and Hoffman Beverage Co.
“Some people may not realize how worn and damaged their child safety seats actually are”, said Kate Wilson, AAA Tidewater traffic safety manager. “Our goal is to take these child safety seats out of circulation so that our children can continue to remain safe while in a vehicle.”
Walmart is providing a $5 gift card for each seat (limit two per person). Seats can be dropped off between February 1-28. You can find specific locations of where to drop off your seat at https://www.drivesafehr.org/get-involved/round-up/.
The 32nd annual Round Up also serves as a chance for members of the community to be educated on the possible dangers of using car seats. You should stop using your child safety seat if:
it is over six years old or expired,
has been purchased from a yard sale or thrift store,
parts are missing,
or the seat has been recalled.
Waste Management recycles all the collected safety seats. Not only does recycling these seats eliminate the potential danger to children, but it also provides positive benefits to the community by utilizing a greener alternative for disposal.
