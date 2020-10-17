WASHINGON—Farmers suffering losses due to hurricanes or wildfires have until Oct. 30 to apply for assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus.
WHIP+ compensates producers for losses due to hurricanes, floods, snowstorms, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, drought, excessive moisture and wildfires that occurred in calendar years 2018 and 2019. Drought and excessive moisture were added as eligible losses for the program in March 2020. To date, FSA has received more than 133,000 applications for WHIP+ disaster assistance and paid out nearly $1.4 billion in WHIP+ benefits.
For more information or application assistance, visit farmers.gov WHIP+ webpage, or contact your local USDA Service Center.
