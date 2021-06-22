July 21, 2019, was a painful day for the Emporia-Greensville community when Melanie Jarratt Topping died following a 10-month battle with breast cancer. She is not forgotten.
Last week 80 golfers arrived at Emporia Country Club to remember Topping and bring awareness to the devastating impact of breast cancer. The tournament proceeds went directly into the Melanie Jarratt Topping Breast Cancer Awareness fund. Her son, Ty Topping, and his family members got together to come up with an event to keep the memory of Ty’s mother in a good way.
“When we first got started, we were thinking about donating to a big organization, which is good, but we decided we would keep it here in our community and make it a little more personal,” Ty said.
Ty, his father Mic, Melanie’s mother and father Anita and C.D Jarratt, Melanie’s siblings Jessica Jarratt, Charles Jarratt, and Cristina Link went to organize the tournament approximately four months ago. It was their second attempt at bringing the event to Emporia. COVID-19 delayed the event in 2020. This latest effort to bring the tournament to Emporia Country Club to bring breast cancer awareness and money for local breast cancer patients brought success.
“I came out to support the Melanie Topping Memorial Golf Tournament,” Dave Shidell said. “She was a good friend of ours, and I wanted to help bring more awareness to breast cancer.”
The golf tournament proceeds are going to be distributed to individuals battling breast cancer in Emporia-Greensville.
It also produced an outing celebrating the life and legacy of Melanie Jarratt Topping.
