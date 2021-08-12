The 59th annual Virginia Peanut Festival kicks off Sept. 19 with the Virginia Peanut Festival Pageant at the Golden Leaf Commons. Pageant Director Shannon Seward seeks to make dresses more affordable for contestants through the VPF Dress Closet.
“Our mission for the pageant is to increase the number of participants who would like to enter but might be limited financially,” Seward said.
Seward is reaching out to the community to donate prom, formal, or pageant dresses for newborns up to 18 years of age. The clothes go to the VPF Dress Closet for contestants to use. Once the pageant ends, the dresses will be returned to the closet for future Virginia Peanut Festival Pageants.
Citizens can drop off the dresses at Reflections By Sandra, 113 North Main St., Emporia.
Applications for prospective pageant contestants are currently available at Reflections By Sandra and the Emporia Greensville Chamber of Commerce, 400 Halifax St., Emporia.
Send your questions about the 2021 Virginia Peanut Festival Pageant to Virginiapeanutpageant2021@gmail.com.
