It might seem like just another Fourth of July party in just another small town, but Bobby Wrenn’s Fourth of July celebration, which attracted many dozens of people to his sprawling backyard on Church Street, has been an Emporia tradition for generations.
Wherever you looked throughout the Wrenn’s backyard, there seemed to be an American flag somewhere in sight, including one authentic decades-old flag which, according to Wrenn, once flew above Fort McHenry in Baltimore — the very place where the Star-Spangled Banner was written in 1814 in honor of that flag.
This was the 55th annual edition of Wrenn’s Fourth of July event. While many families came for the first time, others have come to celebrate the nation’s birthday at the Wrenn household for two, three, or even four generations.
One of the visitors this year was Virginia state delegate Otto Wachsmann (R-75th), who also participated in an impromptu choir that sang patriotic songs for the holiday, including God Bless America, My County ’Tis of Thee, and America the Beautiful. The choir was led by Linda Rollins.
The festivities truly began around noon, when five vehicles from the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department arrived to give some of the younger visitors a ride.
This year’s guest speaker was Circuit Court Judge Allan Sharrett, who delivered a speech on the importance on the Declaration of Independence and what the original signers risked by drafting it in the first place.
“The Declaration of Independence is straightforward. It’s forceful. It’s uncompromising. It’s absolutely extraordinary,” said Judge Sharrett. “All 56 signers were guilty of treason against Great Britain, and if caught, would have been hung. But they secured for their fellow Americans the blessings of liberty.”
Of course, it wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without hot dogs. Shortly after Sharrett’s keynote, the partygoers embarked on a long line to gorge on the 450 wieners which were grilled for the occasion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.