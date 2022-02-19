Patricia Conner, third from left, a member of the 2021 Ebony History Book Committee, presented Supervisor Welton Tyler – Chair, a copy of “A History of the Ebony, Virginia Area.” Supervisor John Zubrod, left, Dr. Alfonzo Seward – Vice Chair, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, County Administrator Leslie Weddington, Assistant County Administrator Keli Reekes and Supervisor Bernard Jones also received a copy of the book.