LAWRENCEVILLE – Patricia Conner, a member of the 2021 Ebony History Book Committee, presented the members of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors with copies of “A History of the Ebony, Virginia Area” at their January 19, 2022 meeting.
Before presenting the book, Conner stated, “In 1987, a group of Ebony residence decided to compile a history of the Ebony Community. All families were welcome to contribute information to be included as part of the book. Along with family histories, the book also covers the community stores, churches, cemeteries and other pertinent history of the area. The process of putting the information together took 6 years and in 1993 the work was finally published. The book committee worked with the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department on the project with all proceeds benefiting the fire department.
The book sold out rather quickly after the initial printing and two reprints. Over the years, many calls have been received by family members and others interested in the community, asking if the book was still available.
“In 2021 another group of interested individuals decided that the book should be reprinted and again have worked with the Ebony Volunteer Fire Department to make this happen.
“We are now selling the 2021 printing of the book with proceeds going to the fire department.
“The Epilogue written in 1993 proudly proclaimed that Ebony was ready to face a new century and encouraged us to move forward by preserving the best of the old and the best of the new. Thirty years later, we can for certain say they were right.
Families and friends of Ebony remain committed to preserving Ebony’s historic integrity and character as the future continues to unfold.
“I would like to say that I am the only original committee member living and I am proud to be a part of this 2021 committee.
After the meeting Anne Hartley added more information about the project, giving special credit to Edmonds Printing Company, Lawrenceville, Virginia.
“The book is a Brunswick County production. Edmonds Printing had to recreate the master by taking apart one of the originals and copying each page that ensured the reprint would be the same quality as the original – they had to recreate a master file for reprinting. This also allowed us to add an update to the Preface about the 2021 reprint. It would not have happened without the extra effort and commitment they contributed,” Hartley stated.
The original history book committee for the 1993 book was: Lonnie W. Baird, Chairperson; Patricia Conner, Linda Elliott, Annie Mae Reed, Ruby Kidd, Elfreda Johnson, Lucy M. Nash, Louise Ford, Willie Ford, Richard Baird, Charlie Singleton and William A. Moseley.
The 2021 book reprint committee was comprised of Judy Carroll, Patricia Conner, Betsy Ford, Kay Whitehead and Anne Hartley.
For more information or to purchase a copy, please contact Patricia Conner (434) 636-2043 or Judy Carroll (434) 917-0466.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.