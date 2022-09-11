On Sunday, September 18, 2022, during regular worship service, Main Street Baptist Church will dedicate its new George W. Braswell Mission Room, sponsored by Dr. Braswell in honor and memory of the ladies of the Braswell Bible Study Group that met in the church from 1968 to 2018.
Dr. Braswell grew up in Main Street Baptist Church. He graduated valedictorian from Greensville County High School in 1954, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wake Forest College with degrees in History and Philosophy in 1958, received a Master of Divinity Degree from Yale University Divinity School in 1961, a Doctor of Ministry, Theology, and Christian Missions from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1973, and an MA (1973) and Ph.D. (1975) in Cultural Anthropology from The University of North Carolina. He was ordained in the ministry at Main Street Baptist Church in 1962.
Dr. Braswell’s career includes professorships at The University of Tehran (Iran), Damavand College (Iran), Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Campbell University Divinity School. He is the Founding Director of the George W. and Joan O. World Religions and Global Cultures Center at Campbell University Divinity School. As a leading authority on comparative religions, he has given numerous seminars in both the United States and abroad. He has published 13 books and many articles.
From 1968 to 1974, Dr. Braswell, his wife Joan, and four young children served as the first and only Baptist missionaries to the nation of Iran.
Through the years, Dr. Braswell has never lost touch with his friends and family at Main Street Baptist Church, and from 2000 to 2001 he served as Interim Pastor here. Since the year 2000, Main Street Baptist Church has awarded twenty George W. Braswell Scholarships, created and endowed in 1997 by Dr. Braswell.
Main Street Baptist Church invites the public to share in this occasion with Dr. Braswell, his family, and the church. Lunch will be served immediately after worship service, and the Mission Room will be open for all to view.
