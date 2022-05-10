Todd “Parney” Parnell is highly regarded throughout the minor league baseball world. The Richmond Flying Squirrels Chief Executive Officer knows how to put fans in the seats. The San Francisco Giants Double-A affiliate is one of the top franchises in minor league attendance annually.
Parnell has 33 years of experience in minor league baseball. However, the love of the career he works began long before he took his first baseball job with the Reading, Pennsylvania, minor league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
When Parnell was 10, his father took him to a minor league game in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was fascinated by the Charlotte O’s general manager’s interaction with the fans. Parnell asked what the man was doing. Parnell’s father explained the general manager was conducting business. The 10-year-old followed with more questions about the man’s actions. His father replied that he was working on a marketing and advertising angle. Parnell followed with the all-important question to his father. Does he get paid? The affirmative answer was all Parnell needed to hear to decide what he wanted to do for a living.
“The guy gets to drive to a minor league ball field,” Parnell said. “That’s gotta be the greatest job in the world.”
Thirty-three years later, Parnell hasn’t changed his mindset on how great the job is. He’s worked with minor league affiliates in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kannapolis, North Carolina, and State College, New Jersey, near Penn State University.
When the Richmond Braves left Virginia, it left an opening for a new minor league franchise. Richmond brought the Flying Squirrels to the Diamond as an affiliate of the Eastern League. Parnell was offered the opportunity to join the Flying Squirrels. He knew he was stepping into an unsure situation. He doesn’t regret the decision to accept the position.
“It was the greatest move of my career,” he said. “It was an opportunity to develop something from nothing.”
Parnell was named the Eastern League Executive of the Year in 2013 and 2019 for his work with the Flying Squirrels. He also won the award while working for the Altoona club in 2004.
The three keys he uses for his success formula are different, fun, and impactful.
“We wanted to be different when we started,” he said. “Sometimes change is good. We wanted the experience at the game to be fun. We want to create memories for family and friends. Impactful is the most important. Not everybody likes baseball. Maybe they like the funnel cakes, or the hot dogs. The key is to have something for everybody.”
The times and culture have changed through the years. Parnell said it’s getting more challenging to have players do community service projects in their localities. Getting three or four players to agree is a good day in 2022. He recently had 12 players agree to work on a community project.
When summer fades into fall, the game of baseball disappears from the ballpark, that’s when the real work begins for Parnell and the leadership of the Flying Squirrels.
“I’m actually busier during the winter,” he said. “That’s when the real work is done. I liken it to a the work a farmer puts in before the harvest.”
The pandemic changed Parnell’s schedule, but it didn’t slow him down. Every day, he was at the office working on plans for movies in the outfield, frisbee golf at the ballpark, and selling hot dogs. Every conversation counts, and every meeting counts. He still keeps his busy schedule on a legal pad. It’s a formula that is producing positive results.
April 12 marked the opening day for the Flying Squirrels. It was the 33rd opening day for Parnell, and they are always the same for him.
“I’m still that 10-year-old kid,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.