WASHINGTON– Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia State Board of Health for $50,920,959 to strengthen the Commonwealth’s public health emergency response and preparedness.
"As the last fourteen months have clearly demonstrated, public health services are integral to communities’ ability to cope with and recover from emergencies,” said Congressman McEachin (VA-04). “These significant resources coming into Virginia will aid in the deployment of vaccines, testing, and other COVID-related health care needs, as we continue to recover from the pandemic. They will also be crucial in preparing the Commonwealth for future public health emergencies."
