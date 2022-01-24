Officially sworn in as the 74th governor of Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin signed several executive orders. Executive order 2 stating that parents must be allowed to choose whether their children wear masks is top concern right bow in the state.
Dinwiddie County public schools administrators released the following statement:
“We will continue to follow all of the health mitigation protocols and expectations that have been in place to keep students as safe as possible in school. This includes the requirement that all staff and students continue to wear their mask. The safety of our students and staff will always be our first priority period we understand and respect that there are different viewpoints on this issue both throughout our commonwealth and community period right now comma we are focusing on understanding this order and evaluating how best to implement it without compromising our ongoing commitment to safety for every one in our schools.”
Shaquetta Hall, parent of two DCPS students, said that she agreed with the schools decision.“I feel that the kids should continue to wear mask especially on overcrowded buses and places in school where it’s not possible to social distance. I’m glad Dinwiddie decided to continue the mask mandate to continue to protect the staff and students. It’s the job of DCPS to do what’s best for all students not a few. I don’t agree with the Governor’s order of sending children without a mask. I feel that will cause more issues and conflict with students and staff. The children aren’t going to listen to teachers and staff asking them to wear a mask if the parents told them they don’t have to. I do not want my children in mask all day everyday but I also do not want them sick and spreading the virus. COVID has a different effect on different people. It’s hard for the kids to get a proper education if staff is out sick or for exposure.”
