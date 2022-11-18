RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas today concurrently issued writs of election declaring a special election in the 7th Senate District for January 10, 2023. The seat was previously held by Senator Jen A. Kiggans, who resigned on November 15, 2022.
The last day for candidates to file as a candidate is November 21, 2022. Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found on the Department of Elections website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.