On Wednesday, City School Board members Marva Dunn and Janie Bush learned that as of July 1, they would no longer be voting members of the Greensville County School Board unless approved by School Board members representing Greensville County.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson said he has heard of the decision but has not officially seen any documentation regarding the City School Board members at this time and could not comment until more is known.
Dunn was the chairman of the Greensville County School Board before Thursday. Bush served the Board as the vice chairman. We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
