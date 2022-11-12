ALBERTA – Congressman Donald McEachin wants the citizens of Brunswick County to know that his door is open and encouraged people to contact him with their questions and concerns.
The Center for Common Ground, Southside Democracy Center – Brunswick County and the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives hosted Congressman McEachin’s recent meet and greet at the Christanna Campus of Southside Virginia Community College.
Cyliene Montgomery, program coordinator, Southside Democracy Center – Brunswick County, welcomed McEachin and paid special attention to the students from Southside Virginia Community College who were in the audience. She said young people are building their resumes and deserve a “seat at the table” on boards and councils to share their ideas and to prepare them to lead in the future.
Montgomery recognized elected officials: Jackie Mangrum – treasurer, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Teya Whitehead – Lawrenceville Town Council, Anne Williams – Lawrenceville Town Council and Sheriff Brian Roberts. She said “it takes a village” to accomplish things and recognized the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives members for assisting in organizing the meet and greet. Montgomery recognized Louise Mont-Adams, Chair, Board of Directors, Southside Senior Citizens Center.
Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, SVCC President, welcomed everyone to SVCC and especially thanked the young people in the audience for coming to hear McEachin.
“Thank you all for coming to SVCC today and for Congressman McEachin for giving us the opportunity to have a dialogue. Thank you for hearing the voices that matter. Everyone knows that I am proud of SVCC and Panther Pride – ‘Catch it’” Johnson said.
McEachin encouraged those attending to let him know their concerns and help him represent them better. He thanked Montgomery for her help in organizing the event. He said it is important to him for the citizens in his district to know that he and his staff are available to help and listen.
“I have approximately 80,000 constituents and I encourage you to call me or email me to let me know your feelings on issues. Petitions are nice and have a purpose, but I like to talk to people directly. My office is open to everyone. Call or write to me and include your contact information. Your visits and calls matter to me,” McEachin said.
Someone asked about the problem rural areas are having in regard to the lack of broadband coverage. He said Congress approved $19.1 million for broadband but localities must request the funds. McEachin encouraged the citizens to contact their local elected officials to see if the money has been requested.
Anne Williams asked if the railroad would be brought back and further stated the benefit the railroad has to economic development. She favors a commuter rail system. Williams said Microsoft invested money next door and hopes they will consider investing in Brunswick County.
Bobby Conner, vice chair, JSR-SPC Museum and Archives, thanked McEachin for supporting the museum.
You can reach Congressman McEachin’s office by phone (804) 486-1840 or by mail, 110 North Robinson Street, Suite 403, Richmond, Virginia 23220.
