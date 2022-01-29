Git The Trucking Commercial Tires an independent tire store that takes high pride in getting truckers on the road faster at great prices, has recently expanded its business and services to the Petersburg area. Owners as well as brothers, Kamard Johnson and Rashad Johnson says that the volume of calls that they’ve received for roadside assistance in the Petersburg area was all that they needed to make this move.
This location is the company’s second location. However a third location is on its way to Portsmouth VA, says Rashad. Rashad expresses how he began this business with just seven tires that he had in a shed in his backyard. That was in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 the company opened its headquarters in South Richmond at 2102 Commerce Road, of which they’ve just completed the buying and ownership of the property for $2.5 million.
In his previous line of work with passenger-vehicle tires, Rashad exclaims how some of his trucker customers would often talk about how complicated it sometimes would be for them to locate tires for their commercial work trucks. This was fuel for the company’s drive. The company currently has 17 employees and services the I-95 corridor from North Carolina to Southern Maryland as well as the Hampton Roads.
The new location is located at 534 E Washington St. Give them a call for your tractor trailer tire sales, installation and roadside assistance services.
