University of North Carolina during the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Wednesday March 8th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)

UNC had to win their second round 2023 ACC Tournament matchup against Boston College to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive. They will live to keep working on making the field on Selection Sunday, cruising to a big 85-61 win to reach Thursday's quarterfinals against #2 seed Virginia at 7 p.m.

 