SOUTH HILL– With COVID vaccine phases open to all Virginians and North Carolinians ages 12 and older, now is the time to make an appointment to be vaccinated.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will offer a COVID vaccine clinic to anyone 12 years and older. Pfizer is the only vaccine that is approved for ages 12 - 17 at this time. A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child to the vaccination. The clinic will be held Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the old hospital ER on Buena Vista Circle in South Hill.
Contact the VCU Health CMH Vaccination Clinic by phone at (434) 447-5541 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment to be vaccinated. No Walk-Ins are permitted at the clinic.
