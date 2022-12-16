GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM.
Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000 Peterbilt tractor trailer, driven by Al Stenford, was traveling southbound Interstate 95.when he ran off the roadway, overcorrected and struck the guardrail, causing the truck and trailer to jackknife. Upon jackknifing the trailer was detached from the truck and remained in the lane of travel. The driver of another tractor trailer (make/year undetermined at this time),John Moore, was traveling southbound, and was unable to avoid striking the trailer in the roadway. Due to the collision, 40, 000 pounds of frozen meatballs spilled from the trailer and across the interstate causing lanes to be stopped and blocked for clean up. Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.
