Last month the Meherrin Ruritan Club distributed $10,000 to groups and organizations in the Emporia-Greensville community.
What differentiates Ruritan clubs from many others is Ruritans do not have a national project. Ruritans operate based on what is needed in their communities. Ruritans do a lot of different things but they are driven locally, not driven by the national office. The Meherrin Ruritan Club follows the motto faithfully. A large portion of the revenue raised to assist civic groups last month came from the club’s famous fish fry. Meherrin Ruritan Club members are preparing to turn up the fryers and broilers again next week.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, club members will distribute catfish plates in a drive-thru format at 2612 Skippers Road. The fish plates are stocked with two large catfish cuts, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Tickets are $9 each and available from any Meherrin Ruritan Club member.
