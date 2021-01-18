In a closely contested vote, Yolanda Hines is the choice to serve as a member of the Board for Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services.
The District 7 representative defeated Mayor Carolyn Carey 4-3 to fill the slot. In the end, Hines cast the deciding vote to put herself over the top.
Councilman Clifton Threat nominated Hines to fill the position previously held by Mary Person, the former mayor of Emporia. Councilman Woody Harris nominated Carey for the post.
Joining Threat in casting votes for Hines were Carol Mercer and Doris White. Dale Temple and Jim Saunders joined Harris in voting for the new mayor. With the vote deadlocked at 3-3, the governing body sought City Attorney Eric Gregory’s assistance.
“The nominees themselves are not required to abstain or withhold the vote on their own behalf,” Gregory said. “They are not required to do that. They can vote for themselves.”
Following the reasoning delivered by Gregory, Hines voted herself to fill the open position. Had she abstained from voting, the authority to break a council vote deadlock would have gone to Carey.
The Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services Board position now held by Hines runs through June 30, 2023.
The Emporia City Council is scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers of the municipal building at 201 South Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.