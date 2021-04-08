The Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will be awarding scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Through the Mattie Hughes Watson Memorial Scholarship Fund, the auxiliary has been awarding scholarships since 1995 to those high school seniors who are planning careers in the health care field and college students continuing their education in the health care field in Emporia and Greensville County, and employees of Bon Secours, Emporia, furthering their education. Applications are available by contacting your respective schools or calling 434-634-5038. Instructions and requirements are included with the applications. The deadline to apply is May 1.
