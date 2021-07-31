The Emporia City Council approved the request by Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne to apply for a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant.
“During the past 16 months, the lack of reliable internet service has affected the lives of many of our citizens throughout the City of Emporia and Greensville County,” she said. “As a result, funding from the federal government will be passed down to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for distribution in the form of VATI grants. These grants will seek applications from the private sector to research true areas of need and provide reliable and affordable internet service within a defined area.”
The City is currently working hand in hand with Greensville County and a group working with the local power companies to install equipment to bring internet to areas of Emporia-Greensville lacking quality internet services.
The City Council’s action of approval last week allows the City Manager William Johnson to file paperwork of a notice of intent to apply for the VATI grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.