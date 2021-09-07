VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – The day after Labor Day marks the first day of school for many students in Virginia. That Tuesday morning there will be school buses, teen drivers and young walkers all heading for school in addition to the normal traffic and congestion. With schools returning to in-person instruction after such a long hiatus, drivers will need to be extra cautious while on the roads.
According to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), 206 child pedestrians (15 and under) were killed in 2019, making 3.3 percent of total pedestrian fatalities nationally. AAA’s School’s Open – Drive Carefully campaign is held during the first weeks of school to remind drivers to be extra vigilant before and after school. AAA has multiple banners throughout the Hampton Roads area to draw attention to student pedestrians. By increasing awareness especially near school zones, we can reduce the number of school-related pedestrian injuries and fatalities.
“In 2020, Virginia saw 116 child pedestrians’ injuries and three fatalities in children age 15 and under, along with 202 injuries and 1 fatality in 2019,” said Holly Dalby, director of public affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “AAA’s School’s Open – Drive Carefully awareness campaign was designed in 1946 to curb a trend of unsafe driving behavior in school zones and neighborhoods that can result in children’s injury and death.”
AAA advises drivers to be aware of these changes this school year.
1. School vehicles on road longer. With the need for social distancing and staff shortages, school buses will be transporting students for longer periods of time in the morning and afternoon.
1. More parents driving children. Some parents may opt to drive their children to school this year. This will increase the volume of vehicles at drop off and pickup.
1. Increased foot traffic. More students may choose to walk or bike to school this year. This directly increases the amount of foot and bike traffic around schools.
AAA also reminds drivers about the school bus rules set forth by the DMV.
• Stop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction.
• Remain stopped until everyone is clear, and the bus moves again.
• Stop whenever the bus is loading or unloading passengers, even if the lights and stop sign are not activated.
• If a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, motorists aren’t required to stop; however, drivers should be prepared for students exiting the school bus and crossing into their lanes.
