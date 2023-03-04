-

The manga section of the St. Michael's Episcopal School library.

 Ryan Carpenter/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. — A bill to require the cataloging of visual depictions of graphic sexual content available in school libraries passed the Virginia House, but did not pass the Senate.

Del. Timothy Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, introduced House Bill 1379, which would have required Virginia K-12 school principals, or a designated person, to start and maintain the school library catalog. The database would have been accessible for parents to view available content and opt their children out if they wanted.