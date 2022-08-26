The weather was just perfect for Jazz on the Square 2021 Festival held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 on Courthouse Square in Lawrenceville. The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors sponsored the event. The steps of the Brunswick County Government Building provided the perfect setting. Uptown Soulz was one of the performers. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.