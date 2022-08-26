LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
A great deal of planning is needed to host an event like this. Members of the planning committee are Dixie Daniel, Everette Gibson, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Leorie Mallory, Beth Raney, Keli Reekes, Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Sheriff Brian Roberts, Chief John Stith, Leslie R. Weddington, and Teya Whitehead.
County Administrator Leslie R. Weddington shared, "On behalf of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, we are looking forward to seeing everyone at the 3rd Annual Jazz on the Square Festival. The performers and food vendors are ready to provide the very best in entertainment, which includes local talent and food. Everyone is ready and excited to come together to listen to good music, dance, eat and just have a good time.”
The Board of Supervisors’ Vision 2035 includes providing unlimited tourism and recreation opportunities. The Jazz Fest is just one of many ways that the Board strives to fulfill that goal. Main Street is a wonderful place to hold an event like this. Music brings people together and crosses cultural divides. The previous two Jazz Fests have been huge successes with many people in attendance.
For more information, call (434) 848-3107 or contact jazzfest@brunswickco.com.
