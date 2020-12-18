Amanda Huskey has lived in Greensville County her entire life. Now 34 years old, Huskey might know the County better than anyone, which comes in handy at her job as the geographic information system (GIS) technician for Greensville County.
“A GIS is a framework for gathering, managing and analyzing data,” Huskey said. Huskey uses GIS to analyze spatial location and organize layers of information into visualizations using maps of the area. These maps allow Huskey and other County staff to visualize trends in data and recognize areas that could be better served.
Maps are created using orthophotography from the Virginia Base Mapping Program (VBMP). Localities in Virginia receive aerial imagery from VBMP every four years. Updates in orthophotography technologies create a challenge for localities to stay up to date on imagery if higher quality images are available.
On Dec. 7, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a larger number of higher quality images from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) during their next flyover in 2021. Huskey told the board the upgraded photography is essential in maintaining updated, high-resolution maps for the next four-year cycle. Huskey’s work with GIS serves a number of departments in Greensville County including Administration, Emergency Services, Building & Planning, Water & Sewer Authority and Maintenance. Departments use GIS resources to view contours, wetlands, zoning and other layers of information when making decisions about current and future projects.
Residents can use the County’s online GIS maps to view property boundaries, topography, schools, utilities, addresses, real estate information and much more.
For Huskey, her work with GIS is much more than a job, it’s about participating in work that is meaningful to the area that made her who she is today.
“Being a life-long resident of Greensville County inspired me to give back to the community that I grew up in,” Huskey said. “It’s very satisfying to know that my work not only helps staff, but helps my neighbors, friends, family, former classmates and all citizens in Greensville County.”
