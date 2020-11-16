Free COVID-19 testing is coming to the Golden Leaf Commons from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
“It is important that our citizens know when and how to be tested for COVID 19,” City of Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Michael Rae said. “The last scheduled test was cancelled because too few citizens registered. You do not have to be symptomatic to be tested.”
The drive-thru testing is by appointment only. Registration is open Monday through Thursday. Testing is available for citizens age 5 and older. To pre-register and receive an appointment time to be tested, call 804-862-8989.
COVID-19 testing events began in Emporia-Greensville in May. Officials from Greensville County and Emporia have been working together on all of the testing events. The City of Emporia and Greensville.
Crater Health District officials recommend testing individuals with symptoms or may have been exposed to someone suffering from COVID-19.
The Golden Leaf Commons is located at 1300 Greensville County Circle, Emporia.
