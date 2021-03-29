Roughly 330 individuals received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the locally staffed vaccination event at the Golden Leaf Commons Tuesday. The clinic marked the first time an event of this size has been hosted without the leadership of Crater Health District or a contract provider.
Local health care volunteers administered vaccines to residents of the Emporia-Greensville community, as well as others from nearby localities. A number of workers from the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt were vaccinated during the event, including Charlotte Lewis-Scott, who said she decided to receive her vaccine after some initial hesitation.
“They went around asking who wanted a shot,” Lewis-Scott said. “At first, I didn’t. I came around the second time after I did my research, and went on and opted into doing it, and I’m glad I did.”
Lewis-Scott said she has lost a number of family members to COVID-19, and has friends who have lost family members of their own. The decision to get her vaccine was deeply personal.
“It was just too many deaths,” she said. “So I look at it as better safe than sorry. I’d rather have this shot than to walk around, get COVID, and it be a worse outcome.”
County resident Chuck Lifsey also received his vaccine during the event. Lifsey said he was more than happy to get the vaccine, and hopes that more folks getting their vaccines means that things can go back to normal soon.
Like many health districts and localities, registration for this and upcoming vaccination events has been made available to any individuals age 18 and older. Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae said the decision to open up vaccine availability means that staff will be able to vaccinate residents who are ready and willing to get their vaccine at a higher rate, as opposed to waiting weeks or months to work through each vaccination phase.
Golden Leaf Commons is also hosting the locally staffed COVID-19 Call Center. Individuals can contact the center and speak directly to a volunteer, who will register them for a vaccination appointment over the phone after taking their information. Bridget Byrum, a volunteer at the call center, retired from working in Social Services three years ago, but said she “came out of retirement” to answer calls and get citizens registered.
“It’s a blessing,” Byrum said. “It is truly a blessing. I love helping people anyway, that’s my life’s work. I just love helping these folks. Everyone’s so grateful.”
To schedule your own vaccination appointment, the call center can be reached at 434-348-4100. The center is open Monday through Friday during standard business hours.
Employees from Walmart Pharmacy also returned to the Commons this week to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who participated in their clinic three weeks ago. From March 3-6, over 2,000 individuals received the first dose of their vaccine through the Walmart Pharmacy clinic.
As of Tuesday, 3,747 vaccine doses had been administered in Greensville County, with 1,213 individuals being fully vaccinated. In the City of Emporia, 1,225 doses had been administered, with 360 individuals being fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.