Southside Community Corrections has been selected to participate in the 2021 Adult Drug Court Planning Initiative (ADCPI). Representatives from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and the National Drug Court Institute (NDCI) selected Southside out of hundreds of applicants nationally.
The program will serve the city of Emporia and the counties of Brunswick, Greensville and Sussex. Southside Community Corrections Director Yolanda Hines will serve as the court’s planning coordinator. Sixth District Court Judge Carson Saunders will serve as the presiding judge for the new drug court.
“This is a game changer for us,” Hines said.
For Hines and her staff, a drug court offers a public health service at a time when opioid usage in the area is on the rise, particularly in the 24 to 35-year-old age group.
A drug court allows jurisdictions to monitor and assist addicted offenders in long-term recovery. Hines said ADCPI training will allow SCC to work with offenders to find employment, receive drug testing, work towards their GED and receive family planning, as well as other services. Currently, Prince George is the nearest locality with a drug court program.
Each jurisdiction selected to participate in ADCPI is required to complete pre-training phone calls and webinars, as well as attend a three-day DCPI training program in their jurisdiction.
Training serves staff at all levels of the court program – judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, court coordinators, treatment providers, community probation officers, evaluators and law enforcement liaisons. Hines said the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office volunteered to send representatives to participate in the training.
ADCPI is one of three sections of the Drug Court Planning Initiative (DCPI), which serves as the official drug court planning and redesigning project of the United States Department of Justice.
ADCPI is designed to assist jurisdictions in establishing or reshaping their drug court program. Staff from the NDCI and other court practitioners work with local planning teams to shape their programs, develop their policy and procedure manuals, and build team unity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.