The Virginia Circuit Court Clerks’ Association announced today that Delegate Roslyn “Roz” Tyler (D-75) and Senator Janet Howell (D-32) are the recipients of the Association’s 2021 Legislators of the Year awards.
Tyler and Howell were selected by the Clerks for both their exemplary leadership through the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic and their support of the Association’s values and priorities.
“We want to thank Senator Howell and Delegate Tyler for their commitment to Virginia’s constitutional officers, especially during budget negotiations. They helped us achieve some of our biggest priorities for years,” said VCCA President Llezelle Dugger.
The VCCA is the professional organization of elected circuit court clerks, deputy clerks, court professionals, and their business partners. The Clerks are constitutional officers of our Commonwealth, elected to eight- year terms to fulfill more than 800 responsibilities and duties outlined in the Code of Virginia.
In addition to being the first African American woman to chair the House Education Committee, Tyler chairs the Compensation and General Government Subcommittee.
Howell is the first woman in Virginia’s 400-year history to lead the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.
Together with House Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Torian, Howell and Tyler championed $1.8 million in new funding to equalize deputy court clerk salaries, nearly $400,000 to ensure a minimum of three positions in each Circuit Court Clerk’s office, and $1 million in new support to help reduce the technology trust fund transfer established during the Great Recession.
“Senator Howell and Delegate Tyler have long been active supporters of our duties as Circuit Court Clerks. They understand where our needs are, and despite having to revise the budget to address the pandemic, they can see that the critical services provided by our offices are something that the state cannot live without,” said Edward Jewett, Clerk of the City of Richmond’s Circuit Court. “We are grateful for their vision, and we look forward to where these trailblazing women will take us next.”
Last year, the VCCA honored Senator Barbara Favola (D-31) and Delegate Patrick Hope (D-47) as 2020’s Legislators of the Year.
The Association will present all four recipients with their award at the Clerks’ annual convention this summer.
