The House of Delegates of the 244th Virginia General Assembly adopted and passed House Resolution 95 calling attention to and noting the 165th anniversary of Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services.
In a country not just 250 years old, the 165th anniversary of anything is an event to be celebrated. It is an especially remarkable achievement when you consider that only18 of our 50 states had been admitted to the union, important inventions such as the telephone, electricity, automobiles, airplanes, vaccinations, etc. had yet to be invented, and events that shaped our nation and world had yet to occur.
Delegate Roslyn Tyler recently presented Tod Balsbaugh, VP of Advancement, the proclamation at her office in Emporia.
Jackson-Feild is grateful to the General Assembly for this document and for helping to provide essential mental health services to children with severe mental illness.
