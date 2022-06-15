Due to a forecast of scattered showers in the Emporia area, the Community Cleanup Day scheduled for Saturday, June 11, has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.
The City of Emporia’s Community Cleanup is one of several such events throughout Emporia and Greensville County meant to address the problem of roadside litter which has become a growing embarrassment for the residents of this area.
This is the second time now that the community cleanup has been pushed back. The cleanup event was originally supposed to take place on April 30. However, due to a combination of threatening weather and low turnout, the event was postponed to June.
Citizens will be informed of the new date for the event. For more information, contact the Emporia Public Works Department at 434-634-4500.
