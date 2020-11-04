It was a late-night Tuesday, but when it was all said and done, A. Donald McEachin-D clinched a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating Leon Benjamin, Sr-R in the House District 4 race.
The Virginia Department of Elections reports McEachin with a substantial 227,701-147,348 lead with 267 of 270 precincts reporting.
Mark R. Warner-D retains his Senate seat defeating Republican challenger Daniel M. Gade. With 2,580 of 2,585 precincts reporting, Warner has garnered 55.6% of the vote and leads 2,332,355-1,856,382. Election results in Virginia will be certified on Nov. 16.
Virginia voters passed two Constitutional Amendments Tuesday.
Constitutional Amendment #1 Results by Locality
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
2539 precincts of 2585 reporting
For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
Response
Votes
Percent
Yes
2,446,101
65.75%
No
1,273,924
34.25%
Constitutional Amendment #2 Results by Locality
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
2540 precincts of 2585 reporting
Response
Votes
Percent
Yes
3,262,480
85.97%
No
532,557
14.03%
