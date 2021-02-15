In accordance with recent guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam, the Greensville County School Board voted last week to offer in-person learning by March 15. Teachers will return to classrooms on March 1, and in-person instruction will be available beginning on March 15.
Previously, the Board voted to extend virtual learning through the first nine weeks of the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Now, Greensville County Public Schools will transition to a hybrid model, with teachers instructing students both in attendance and also virtually participating from home.
A number of citizens, of whom many said they are GCPS staff, submitted comments to the Board criticizing the prior decision to phase teachers back into their offices by the end of the March. In a statement, members of the Greensville Education Association expressed concern for the safety of students and teachers in the poorly maintained GCPS buildings. It claimed many teachers are forced to work in offices where mold is growing, with no windows available for proper air circulation. GEA said that in a survey it conducted, 60 out of 89, or 81.7% of teachers did not agree with the Board’s previous decision to return teachers to classrooms.
“An overwhelming number of employees feel that the Board’s decision shows that tax credits are more important than the health and safety of teachers,” the statement said.
The Board also voted unanimously to extend the Families First Coronavirus Response Act through the end of its current extension on March 31. In its meeting on Jan. 26, the Board voted to end provision of the FFCRA, which provides sick leave to employees who are forced to miss work due to personal and child care reasons caused by COVID-19. GCPS staff faces a daunting task in the next month to prepare school buildings for the return of teachers and students. Classrooms, common areas and offices must be equipped with health and safety measures to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. Staff will also be forced to bridge the digital divide to provide both in-person and virtual instruction simultaneously.
