Greensville/Emporia Transit should see a slight change to its route in the very near future.
Assistant County Administrator Gary Cifers presented the proposed change in an informational session Monday afternoon at Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia.
Greensville/Emporia Transit currently operates one fixed route which consists of 14 stops, beginning at Golden Leaf Commons and ending at Food Lion before looping back around. It takes passengers approximately one hour to ride the entire route.
The proposed new G.E.T. route will add a stop at the Wal-Mart on Market Drive, which will be the last scheduled stop. To make sure the buses stay on schedule, the Lee Street stop, located at the former location of the E.G.R.A. parks, will be removed.
“[Lee Street] is the one with the least number of riders,” said Cifers. “We have to make an adjustment, because we’re adding a stop in, so something’s gotta come out so we can stay on our hour route schedule.”
According to Cifers, the current proposal is still in the “draft” phase, and further changes could come. Greensville-Emporia Transit will meet with the county Board of Supervisors on Oct. 4 to present any citizens’ comments.
One thing that won’t change is the existing price structure. Riders will continue to pay a $1 fare, with paratransit service costing $2.
Greensville-Emporia Transit began in late 2017 to link Greensville County citizens to essential services in a largely car-dependent area.
Since then, the service has gained ridership year-over-year, save for a brief pause in 2020 when the service was suspended for health and safety reasons. G.E.T. is funded largely through grants from the county and the city of Emporia.
