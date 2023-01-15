Joshua Wheeler, of Emporia, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College.
“Honor is defined as ‘high respect; great esteem.’ Therefore, it’s entirely appropriate that we have a President’s Honor Roll that lists students who’ve brought high respect and great esteem to themselves through diligence, hard work and exceptionalism in their academic studies.
We are proud to recognize them all with great honor,” says BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.
