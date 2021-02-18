As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continues to ramp up across the nation, states are currently reporting lower case numbers day by day. Numbers for the coronavirus across Virginia are trending in a positive direction on both fronts.
Cases
On Feb. 15, the Virginia Department of Health reported its lowest single day total of cases – 1,539 positive cases – since Nov. 15, when Virginia recorded 1,161 positive cases.
Locally, cases in the City of Emporia and Greensville County are both the lowest they have been in 2021. In Emporia, the seven-day case average is one, and in Greensville County, the seven-day case average is six. Since last March, Emporia has reported 610 positive cases of COVID-19, and the County has reported 1,421 cases.
Vaccines
Early in 2021, Gov. Ralph Northam touted the state’s effectiveness in distributing the vaccines it had received from the government. However, while Virginia ranked high in distributing vaccines to health districts and localities, it was near the bottom of the list in terms of putting shots in arms.
That has changed dramatically in the last three weeks, with Virginia now bolstering a 94.6% usage rate of the first dose of its COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, Virginia has administered 1,399,221 total vaccines, with just over one million Virginians having received at least one dose of their vaccine. So far, 351,441 Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
In Emporia-Greensville, things are turning around as well. Although the two localities continue to receive vaccines as one locality, numbers are on the rise and trending upwards. As of Tuesday, 2,137 vaccines had been administered locally, and 418 individuals have been fully vaccinated.
Vaccination events are held Tuesday evenings from 5-8 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Commons by appointment only. Last Tuesday, over 100 residents received their first dose of the vaccine. On Feb. 6, over 200 staff from Greensville County Public Schools participated in a vaccination clinic at the Commons.
