WASHINGTON – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) hosted a telephone town hall Tuesday evening to tackle common challenges constituents face during tax season.
The virtual event, which was joined by more than 1,670 participants, featured Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig Burns and Taxpayer Advocate Service representative Kimina Harris discussing solutions to common barriers completing federal income tax returns and answering questions regarding new filing changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Filing income taxes can be frustrating enough in a normal year, but COVID-19 has made everything even more challenging for Virginia families,” said McEachin. “Our telephone town halls connecting constituents with federal and state tax experts reflect my team’s ongoing commitment to coalition-building to ensure that we provide end-to-end services to the people of Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. I was pleased to organize this opportunity to put our heads together and provide answers for my constituents, making this year’s tax season a bit easier for everyone
involved.”
The virtual event followed a recent Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announcement that the deadline to file federal income tax returns without penalties is extended to Monday, May 17, 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic and the various benefits and changes of the American Rescue Plan. Constituents who were unable to ask questions during the tele-town hall are encouraged to contact McEachin’s district offices or contact the IRS directly at www.IRS.gov.
