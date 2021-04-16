While the end of the COVID-19 pandemic may very well be in sight, the fight against the coronavirus rages in the Emporia-Greensville community and across the country.
The City of Emporia and Greensville County have been diligent in combating the pandemic from the beginning. Recently the localities partnered with Jones’ LTC Pharmacy to conduct vaccination clinics on Tuesdays at the Golden Leaf Commons facility. As of Thursday, 4,649 local residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,686 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Those figures indicate that roughly 20% of the Emporia-Greensville population has been vaccinated, which is higher than the state average.
Data collected by local officials and the health district suggest that at least 80% of individuals age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. This is a huge success in combating further spread and serious infections of the virus.
Walmart, CVS and some select private practices are also now providing COVID vaccinations. Local Emergency Coordinators Mike Rae and Reggie Owens both expressed confidence in the areas vaccination efforts, and believe that the needs of the community are being met and can be sustained by the private sector in the coming weeks.
Vaccine clinics will be conducted at the Golden Leaf Commons on Apr. 20, Apr. 27 and May 4, primarily for individuals who need to receive the second dose of their Moderna vaccine. Anyone receiving a first dose of the Moderna vaccine at these clinics will not be given a second appointment by the staff until further clinics are scheduled. Following the May 4 clinic, local vaccination needs will be assessed, and officials will schedule further clinics if necessary.
Cases in the Emporia-Greensville area remain relatively low. As of Thursday, Last Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) said the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 originating in the U.K. is currently the most common variant being detected in testing in the U.S.
The City and County will also host a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event on Monday, April 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the brand new COVID-19 facility, located at 706 W. Atlantic St. in Emporia. Testing will be available for any individuals age 5 and older, and will be done by appointment only. To register for an appointment, call the Crater Health District (CHD) at 804-862-8989.
This will be the first local testing clinic held since Jan. 26. A testing event scheduled for Feb. 18 was cancelled due to low pre-registration figures, as well as inclement weather.
On Thursday, CHD announced it is expanding vaccination availability to Phase 1C individuals, while still offering vaccines to Phase 1A and 1B members who have yet to receive them.
Phase 1C includes housing and construction workers, food service, faculty and staff of institutions of higher education, finance, IT and communication, media, legal services, as well as barbers, stylists, hairdressers and others.
To find out what other individuals are included in Phase 1C and determine what vaccination phase you are a member of, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.