Through a generous bequest from Mattie Hughes Watson a scholarship program was established. Hughes was an active member of what that was then known as the Greensville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary since its inception in 1961.
Scholarships are offered to high school seniors and college students residing in Emporia and Greensville County, who are entering a profession in health care or continuing their education in the health care field. Southern Virginia Medical Center Bon Secours, Emporia, employees may also apply for scholarship assistance.
Since beginning the program in 1995 more than $150,000 has been awarded to high school seniors, college students, and hospital employees.
Applications are available by contacting your respective schools or calling Betty Barrett at 434-634-5038.
The deadline to apply is May 1.
