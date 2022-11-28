A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County.
According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
The driver was entrapped and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. VSP say Gibson was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The VSP are investigating another fatal crash in Brunswick County. At approximately 1:44 p.m. Friday, Neil Jones, 73, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Rte. 600 east of Western Mill Road when he entered a sharp curve and lost control of the vehicle. Jones overcorrected steering the vehicle, crossed travel lanes, hit the embankment, and struck several trees and a mailbox.
The front seat passenger, Lester L. Weaver, 60, of Lawrenceville, was not wearing his safety belt and died upon impact.
Jones was transported by air to MCV in Richmond. According to a VSP press release, Jones was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.