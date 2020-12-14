According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, of the Virginia State Police, a 30-year- old woman and 66 -year old man died from injuries suffered in separate single-vehicle wrecks.
On Saturday at 2:41 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dry Bread Road in Brunswick County.
Jerry Wayne Hubbard, 66, of Emporia, apparently lost control of his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hubbard ran off the road into a ditch, ejecting Hubbard from the bike. He was transported to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, where he later died from injuries from the wreck.
In a separate crash, Anaya said at approximately 1:36 p.m. Friday, state troopers received a call to investigate a wreck at the 7500 block of Dry Bread Road.
"The driver of a 1989 Mercury Cougar, 30 year old Barbara Harris Rose, was traveling eastbound on Dry Bread Road when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and overcorrected," Anaya said in a press release. "Upon overcorrecting the vehicle, the vehicle began to flip several times before coming to rest in a field off the roadway."
Harris was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. She died from the injuries sustained from the crash.
Two young children were in the vehicle. A 6-year old was med-flighted to MCV in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. A 4-year old was transported to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
