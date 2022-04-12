For those in Southside Virginia who are still seeking a job, Golden Leaf Commons was the one place to be on Tuesday for Greensville County’s Spring Job Fair.
A whopping 80 employers set up shop for Tuesday’s event, from places as far north as Petersburg and as far south as Halifax County, North.Carolina. This was a huge jump from the 56 employers who attended the previous Job Fair in October of 2021.
Some of the employers representing Emporia and Greensville County were SteelFab, Vulcan Materials Company, P&S Transportation, CIE Manufacturing, and Oran Safety Glass, as well as Womack Publishing Company, who publishes the Independent-Messenger.
On top of the hundreds of job openings on offer, job-seekers could also find advice on how to write eye-catching resumes, dress for success, prepare for interviews, and other useful skills. There were also free hot dogs near the entrance and snacks galore at nearly every employers’ booth.
The previous job fair was held during a time of great economic uncertainty, with supply shortages, employee shortages, and general anti-work sentiment rampant, and employers desperately trying to lure new hires with generous incentives.
Six months later, little has changed, although some employers see light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s gotten better now since COVID restrictions have lifted,” said Bobby Jordan, representing P&S Transportation. “We’ve already had three people [express interest]. But we definitely need a lot more people on staff because there’s a shortage in the trucking industry. So the more that we can get the better.”
Law enforcement was well-represented at the Spring Job Fair, with four different police departments across Virginia seeking new hires, including the Emporia Police Department and the Virginia State Police.
“It is very hard to fill any position in any working environment in this day and time that we live in,” said Det. Ed Powell of the Emporia Police Department. “People are down on police, and…everybody makes their own decisions and doesn’t make the right decision all the time and it looks bad on everyone but there are still a lot of good police officers and departments out here in the world today.”
The education sector has it just as bad, with some of the worst and most ongoing staffing shortages in any field. Among the 80 employers recruiting at the event were three public school districts, as well as Old Dominion University, Southside Virginia Community College, and the online for-profit Grand Canyon University. One of the school districts present at the event, Greensville County Public Schools, are looking to fill 25 positions across its four schools as well as its central office.
“In my opinion, we have lots of people in the ‘boomer’ stage that are retiring, and not enough qualified people stepping up to the plate to take these positions,” said Bessie Reed-Moore, representing GCPS. “And of course, people always use salary as a reason for this. You have to be competitive in order to get the best talents.”
