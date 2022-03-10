There is good news for small businesses in the Emporia/Greensville area who are still struggling to recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greensville County government has set aside $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as grants to aid small businesses in the area. Any business in the county with 25 or fewer employees is eligible to apply for and receive funding, provided they meet eligibility requirements.
To be eligible for grant money, applicants must be licensed to operate in Greensville County and must not be a national company or a franchise of a national company. The business must have been in operation prior to Jan. 1, 2022, and must demonstrate how they have been adversely impacted during the pandemic.
All funds from the grant must be used to cover expenses needed to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This does not include payroll expenses.
Grants will be awarded on a “first-come first-served” basis until funding runs out, and grant amounts will be proportional to the size of the business based on number of employees. Businesses with 1-5 employees will receive a maximum award of $5,000, while businesses with 6-25 employees will receive a maximum of $7,500.
Applications are available on Greensville County’s official webpage at greensvillecountyva.gov. Applicants can send their completed applications to nslate@greensvillecountyva.gov, and must include the subject line “COVID-19 ARPA Grant”.
