The Greensville County school schedule has once again been disturbed by threats to public health.
Greensville County High School dismissed its students at 9 a.m. on Thursday after “events that occurred overnight in the community that we are working diligently to keep out of GCHS,” according to the Greensville County Public Schools Facebook page.
“With the support and presence of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Department and the Emporia Police Department, the campus is secure and everyone is safe,” wrote the Facebook post, written by G.C.P.S. Superintendent Kelvin D. Edwards.
This marks the second time in 2021 that classes have been cancelled in the interest of public safety. Back on Friday, Sept. 24, all Greensville County schools closed after receiving a mysterious threat the previous night. This came hours after authorities spotted a student at E.W. Wyatt Middle School carrying a B.B. gun.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
