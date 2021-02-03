Dr. Martin Luther King International Day of Service turned out to be a month of service for Gamma Lambda Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. What was annually one day of in-person service expanded and it was not too much. (The pandemic limited it, did not stop it).
Dr. King’s life and works serve as a standard-bearer for non-violence and peace. Honesty was also important to him. Recent events have threatened everything he stood for. So, as we bring to a close the day of service and remember his works, remember his quotes and carry them with you into weeks ahead and into the future. Five of Dr King’s quotes we need today more than ever before. (Izzy & Liv.)
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
In a country that is so divided, we can’t help but think of dark days ahead. Presently, there is a need to practice light and love. Try to keep these words at the top of your mind and heart.
“The time is always right, to do what is right.”
It matters not what your past may have been. Choose to begin now to make a change. There is no time limit on stepping up, making things right or driving change. Why not start today, at this very moment.
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter;”
Observing current events, you find some people desiring to silence our voices, questions and opinions. We can’t let that happen. Especially, issues that do not affect us like women rights, immigrant rights, and religious preferences. We must continue speaking up on each and everything that matters. #blacklivesmatter
“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”
Regardless of your religion, spiritual status, or simply believe in the presence of a higher power, now is the time to practice faith. What lies ahead is unknown, but we’ve overcome and persevered time after time. Faith will be important as we embark on the journey for justice and equality. Keep it close to your heart.
“’Life’s most persistent question and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others’?”
We close with this quote. Regardless of your feelings on this day and advancing forward, remember we must always be helping each other, It’s so important for those of us that have… give, each day ask yourself “What are you doing for others?” and then go out and get to work.
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Gamma Lambda Omega Chapter mailed a monetary donation to Lawrenceville United Methodist Food Bank to assist with community needs.
